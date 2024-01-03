Channel Wealth LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $228.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

