Central Garden & Pet Stock Set to Split on Friday, January 5th (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 1.1 %

CENT opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

