Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of VTEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. 1,254,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,942. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
