Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $157.89 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 34.1% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $157,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.86. 1,007,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $348.06 and a 12-month high of $438.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.32.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.