Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.