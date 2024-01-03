Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VUG traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.67. 162,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,798. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.47.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

