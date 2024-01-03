Casper One Day Volume Hits $13.88 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $570.61 million and approximately $13.88 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,277,658,539 coins and its circulating supply is 11,673,187,103 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,276,972,625 with 11,672,534,959 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0511653 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $10,958,146.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

