Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 481 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $297.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.19. The firm has a market cap of $215.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

