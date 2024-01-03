Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 391 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.88.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

