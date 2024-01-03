Brokerages Set RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) PT at $15.50

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

RMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RMAX

RE/MAX Stock Down 5.3 %

RE/MAX stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 792.18% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,907,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,786.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,907,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,786.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,623.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 103,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,998 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in RE/MAX by 45.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,601,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.