BNB 1-Day Volume Tops $1.77 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. BNB has a market cap of $47.70 billion and approximately $1.77 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $314.48 or 0.00741316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,691,693 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,691,813.11184895. The last known price of BNB is 317.61864556 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1968 active market(s) with $1,039,522,519.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.