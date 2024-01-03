BNB 1-Day Volume Tops $1.77 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. BNB has a market cap of $47.70 billion and approximately $1.77 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $314.48 or 0.00741316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,691,693 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,691,813.11184895. The last known price of BNB is 317.61864556 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1968 active market(s) with $1,039,522,519.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
