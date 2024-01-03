BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.46

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.46 and last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 204919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.58.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
