Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Biloxi Marsh Lands’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Stock Performance

BLMC opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Biloxi Marsh Lands has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

