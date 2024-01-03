Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Announces $0.40 Dividend

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.
Benchmark Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of Benchmark Bankshares stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Benchmark Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.
Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile
