Baillie Gifford European Growth (LON:BGEU) Announces GBX 0.40 Dividend

Baillie Gifford European Growth (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Stock Performance

Shares of LON BGEU opened at GBX 90.89 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of £325.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,311.43 and a beta of 1.01. Baillie Gifford European Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 75.38 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.40 ($1.30).

About Baillie Gifford European Growth

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

