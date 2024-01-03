B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:RILYN)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RILYN opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $24.03.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

