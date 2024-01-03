B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 2.7 %
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $23.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
