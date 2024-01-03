B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 5.2 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.