Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. 850,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,758. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

