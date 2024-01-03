AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 15,891,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,425,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

