Art de Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $284,542.31 (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $93.33 million and $284,542.31 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Art de Finance has traded 69.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,146,822 tokens. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 93,146,822 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.96080361 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $282,581.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

