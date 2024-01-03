Arlington Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $103.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

