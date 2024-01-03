ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ARCA biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

