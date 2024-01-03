Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APDN

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Shares of APDN stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.