Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 12-Month High at $145.45

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.45 and last traded at $144.14, with a volume of 102134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Allstate Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.4% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 60,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

