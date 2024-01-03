All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,338 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

