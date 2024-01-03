Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

AIRI stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.72. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.