Affinity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 334,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 3.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter worth $94,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. 182,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,431. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

