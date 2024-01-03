Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 153.0% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 54,101 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,379,000 after purchasing an additional 359,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.37. 536,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,692. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.37. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $169.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

