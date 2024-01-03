Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 114,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 689,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.62. 315,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,324. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

