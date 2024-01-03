Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.12. The company has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

