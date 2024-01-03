Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $2.10 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

