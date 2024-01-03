Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,382 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $16.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $579.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $590.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.41. The company has a market capitalization of $264.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

