ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1018 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ADENTRA Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of HDIUF opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. ADENTRA has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ADENTRA from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

