Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

SCHM stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.32. 67,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.