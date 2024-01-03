Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $155,381.49 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002283 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001682 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

