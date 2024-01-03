4,989 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.52. 106,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

