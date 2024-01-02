XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBIT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1,602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 267,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in XBiotech by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in XBiotech by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

