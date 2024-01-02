Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $6.03 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

