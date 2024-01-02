WD Rutherford LLC Sells 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGIFree Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

SPGI stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.78. 412,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,362. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.60. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

