WD Rutherford LLC Sells 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,381,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

SPGI stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.78. 412,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,362. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $407.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.60. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

