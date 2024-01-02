WD Rutherford LLC Sells 360 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $6.09 on Tuesday, hitting $505.20. 403,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.41 and a 200 day moving average of $406.17. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

