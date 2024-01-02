WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

Shares of IDXX traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.47. The stock had a trading volume of 138,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.67 and its 200 day moving average is $485.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $568.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

