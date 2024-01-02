WD Rutherford LLC Invests $404,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.94. 201,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,338. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

