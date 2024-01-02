Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

WMG stock opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 150.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

