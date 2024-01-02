Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $159.17. 2,456,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,810. The company has a market cap of $428.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.