Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:WMT traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $159.17. 2,456,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,810. The company has a market cap of $428.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
