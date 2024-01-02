W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $825.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $791.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $748.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

