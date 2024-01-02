W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 453 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.32. 4,078,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

