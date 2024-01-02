W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Adobe by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 754 shares of the software company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 60.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $18.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $578.50. 1,345,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

