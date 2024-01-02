W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Purchases 1,187 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 632.2% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 47,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 4,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 163.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 85,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 52,716 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,229,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824,422. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

