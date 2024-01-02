W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,992 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.4% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. 4,373,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,895. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

